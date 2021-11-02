3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.700-$9.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $159.90 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

