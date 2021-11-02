SiriusPoint (SPNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46. SiriusPoint has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $11.50.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SiriusPoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

