Bella Protocol (BEL) Tops One Day Volume of $28.93 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $127.88 million and approximately $28.93 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00004217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00220811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00093654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

