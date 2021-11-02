Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

