Monetha Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $442,198.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00220811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00093654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

