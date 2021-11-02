Raymond James Increases First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Price Target to $34.00

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s previous close.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $256.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 977.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 149,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,016 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 68,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

