UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $112,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in FMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

FMC stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.