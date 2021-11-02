UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 24,585 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Edison International worth $105,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of EIX opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

