FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

