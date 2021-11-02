FORA Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 4,020.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

