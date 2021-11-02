Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $103.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,093 shares of company stock worth $2,022,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

