Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $149.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.61.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

