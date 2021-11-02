Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.850-$6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

