Brokerages Expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. LendingTree posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

