NiSource (NI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.320-$1.360 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.32-1.36 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.