Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 516.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

