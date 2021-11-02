KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 44.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $172,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

