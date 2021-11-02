Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXLC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

