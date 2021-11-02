Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procept BioRobotics stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Procept BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Cowen started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

