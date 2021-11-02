Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.