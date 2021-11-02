Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of PMO stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

