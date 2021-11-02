Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 247,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $852.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

