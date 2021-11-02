Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Monday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.31% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $39,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

