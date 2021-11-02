Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS GPLB opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile
