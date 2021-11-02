Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GPLB opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Green Planet Bioengineering has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

