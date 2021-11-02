PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Zedge as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zedge during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zedge by 132.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zedge alerts:

In other Zedge news, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 12,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $218,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 14,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,867.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58. Zedge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.