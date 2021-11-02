PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,300 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $204.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.67. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $156.73 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

