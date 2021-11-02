Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $53,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.48. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $189.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.