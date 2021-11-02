Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

CCCC stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.89.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

