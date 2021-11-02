AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $689,401.36 and $56,688.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00219527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00093684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

