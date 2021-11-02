Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

BRX opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.