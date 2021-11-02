Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

