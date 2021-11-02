World Token Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Token has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $87,354.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00082439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00075922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,968.75 or 0.99520738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.49 or 0.06962780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002920 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,632,759 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

