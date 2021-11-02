ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.22, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $70.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $114,096,536.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

