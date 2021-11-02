California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,103 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Avalara worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.01 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.57.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,233 shares of company stock worth $13,845,459 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.