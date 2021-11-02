Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $884,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,208.59 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.30 and a 52 week high of $1,209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $810.40 and its 200-day moving average is $710.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 629.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,347 shares of company stock worth $62,395,567. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

