Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SSR Mining by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $376.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

