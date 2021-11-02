Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 5,097 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,097 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.21. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

