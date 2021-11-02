3,593 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,855,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

CINF opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

