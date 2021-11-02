Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

NYSE OMC opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

