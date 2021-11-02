First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,792 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,792 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Ormat Technologies worth $34,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,074,000 after acquiring an additional 341,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 838,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,396,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 677.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

