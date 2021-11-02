First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

NYSE FHN opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

