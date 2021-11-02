The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

