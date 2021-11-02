The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.51%.
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
