Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 42.5% in October

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

NTOIY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

