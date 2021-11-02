Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Echo Global Logistics worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.86. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ECHO has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

