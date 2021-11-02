LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 211,944 Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 211,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.13% of Bark & Co at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Bark & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BARK opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46. Bark & Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.62 million. Research analysts predict that Bark & Co will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

