PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 147,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.30. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $720.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

