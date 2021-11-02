PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $35.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.