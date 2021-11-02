PDT Partners LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

