Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Declares Dividend of $0.71

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7067 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKRKY shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

