S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 36.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&T Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

